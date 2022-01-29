Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 140,422 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

