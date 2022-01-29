Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.