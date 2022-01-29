Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422,507 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

