Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 803,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,020,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

