Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,893 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.