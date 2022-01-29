Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Assurant worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

