Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,975 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

