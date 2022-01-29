Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,636 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $5,010,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

SCHW opened at $88.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.