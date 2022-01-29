Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.29 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

