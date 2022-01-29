Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Best Buy worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

