Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $15.99 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

