Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $19.57 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of United Airlines worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.