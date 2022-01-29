Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $24.45 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

