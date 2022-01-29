Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,277 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.