Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.