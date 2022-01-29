Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,252 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

