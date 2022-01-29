Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 411.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.54 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

