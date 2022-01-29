Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5,272.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

