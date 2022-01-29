Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $10.54 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 219,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

