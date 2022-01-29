Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,364 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.63 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

