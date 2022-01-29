Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 144,041 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,041 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Royal Gold worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

