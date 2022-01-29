Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 59,571 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,571 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

