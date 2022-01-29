Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767,179 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $15,221,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

