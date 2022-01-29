Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.