Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 100,154 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,154 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.