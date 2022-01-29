Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 12,246 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 197,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

