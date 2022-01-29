Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 1,447,760 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,447,760 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.