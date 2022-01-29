Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 197,732 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,732 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allstate worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

