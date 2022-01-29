Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 197,732 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,732 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

