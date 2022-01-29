Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 48,692 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,692 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 129.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day moving average of $359.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

