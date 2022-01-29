Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.