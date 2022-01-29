Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $10.46 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 226,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

