Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

