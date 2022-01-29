Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 279,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

