Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

