Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,675 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

