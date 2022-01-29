Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.
Capstar Financial has raised its dividend payment by 187.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capstar Financial has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
CSTR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
