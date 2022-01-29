Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.19. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 67,963 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

