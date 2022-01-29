Caption Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 641,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.07% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

