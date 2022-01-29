Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

