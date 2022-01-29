Caption Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $2,484,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $129,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 67.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

