Caption Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

