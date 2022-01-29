Caption Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $88.89 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

