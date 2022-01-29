Caption Management LLC Buys New Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

