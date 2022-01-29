Caption Management LLC Buys New Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLIT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 172.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

