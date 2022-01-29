Caption Management LLC Buys New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Equity Residential by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

