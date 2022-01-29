Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,802 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $108.86 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

