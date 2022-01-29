Caption Management LLC Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Caption Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 64.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 10,233.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

