Caption Management LLC Increases Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Caption Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MacroGenics worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNX stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

