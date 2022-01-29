Caption Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

AUY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.